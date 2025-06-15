RHS Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Plexus by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plexus by 521.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average is $139.44. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,820. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $272,108.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,305.26. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

