RHS Financial LLC Sells 4,915 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 836,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 57,609 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CGAU stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $299.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Profile



Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

