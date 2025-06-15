JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 150,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $55.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $335.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.