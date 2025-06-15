Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 35,688 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,688 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of KO opened at $70.94 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

