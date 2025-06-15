Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

JAVA stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

