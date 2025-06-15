Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after buying an additional 2,571,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Doximity by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,634 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth $65,702,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 1,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,711,000 after purchasing an additional 979,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $55.92 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $878,926.02. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $2,900,770. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

