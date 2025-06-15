Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DG opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $135.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

