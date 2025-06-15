RHS Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,713,000 after buying an additional 476,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after buying an additional 55,272 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $43.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

