CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

