Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

