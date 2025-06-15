Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $94.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.