JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

