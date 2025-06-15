Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,597,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156,800.0% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.