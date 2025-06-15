Pacific Sun Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

