Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 186 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

