Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.0% in the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 84,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.86 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

