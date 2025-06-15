Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.69. 3,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
Goodman Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.
