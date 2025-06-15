North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.93% of Rocky Brands worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,643,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $114.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.67 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

