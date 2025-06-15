North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Energizer by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,600. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. The trade was a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $578,140 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ENR opened at $20.71 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 164.38%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

