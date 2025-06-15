10,000 Shares in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Purchased by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NHICU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Get NewHold Investment Corp. II alerts:

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewHold Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.