North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 34,200 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.45% of Liquidity Services worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $617,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3,194.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $730.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.20 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $847,651.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,220.58. This trade represents a 11.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,400. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

