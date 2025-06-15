Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading 2.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wajax in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Wajax in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wajax in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

