Tuttle Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 216,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,041,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $200.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

