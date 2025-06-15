North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $817,806.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,514.68. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,256 shares of company stock worth $2,688,472. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

