North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.