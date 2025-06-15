Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Holdings Lessened by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 565,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 198,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,342.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after buying an additional 269,615 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

