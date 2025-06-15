BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Separately, Investec cut shares of BID to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

