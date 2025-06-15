Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $17.17.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

