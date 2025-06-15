Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.70. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.55.
Goldman Sachs Data-Driven World ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70.
