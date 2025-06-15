Asio Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,371.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,340.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,074.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

