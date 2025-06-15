Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Increases By 80.1%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the May 15th total of 37,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a P/E ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yatra Online

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.