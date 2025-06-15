Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 330.10% and a negative net margin of 9,635.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems

Versus Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Versus Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:VS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.39% of Versus Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

