Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Versus Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Versus Systems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.52.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 330.10% and a negative net margin of 9,635.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Versus Systems
Versus Systems Company Profile
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.
