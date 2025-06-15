Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $104.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

