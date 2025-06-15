Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Increases By 59.0%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the May 15th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WORX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.37. SCWorx has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 89.71% and a negative net margin of 108.84%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SCWorx to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

