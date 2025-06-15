TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading 2% Higher – Still a Buy?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.80 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.62). Approximately 116,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 222,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.70 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.84.

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100 ($2,851.32). Also, insider Simon Hathway acquired 65,000 shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,651.05). 52.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

