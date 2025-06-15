Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Drops By 52.1%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 158.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 114,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:WCBR opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.