Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE GIS opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.