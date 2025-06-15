Scratch Capital LLC Sells 4,483 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Scratch Capital LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.3% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.