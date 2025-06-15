Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.
Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of DFAE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.74.
Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.
