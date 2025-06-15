Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Workday by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,338 shares of company stock valued at $56,281,251. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.47. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

