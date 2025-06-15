Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

