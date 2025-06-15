Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $232,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 75.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,428,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock opened at $221.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.54. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $172.20 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

