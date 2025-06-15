Sfm LLC Purchases Shares of 8,747 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sfm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sfm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 55,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.09. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.