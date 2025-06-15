iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

