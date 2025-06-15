LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.0% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,395.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $374.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

