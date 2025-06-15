Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 68,782 Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,423,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,097,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,730,000 after purchasing an additional 675,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,141,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,291,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

