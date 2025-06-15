Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) is Stanich Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stanich Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 175,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

