Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,871 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average of $209.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

