CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $66.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

