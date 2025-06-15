Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Short Interest Up 75.9% in May

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the May 15th total of 33,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of VIOV opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,638,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

